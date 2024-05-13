1 of 3 | Donald Glover released the album "Atavista" and announced a new world tour as his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Donald Glover has released a new album as his alter ego, Childish Gambino. The actor, singer and rapper, 40, released the album Atavista and a music video for the song "Little Foot Big Foot," featuring Young Nudy, on Monday. Advertisement

In a post on Instagram, Glover said Atavista is "the finished version" of 3.15.20, his fourth album as Gambino, released in March 2020.

He added that "the all new childish gambino album" will be released in the summer.

The "Little Foot Big Foot" video is directed by Hiro Murai and features Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

Glover also shared a teaser for Atavista that stars Casey Frey and features trippy visuals.

Glover will promote his music with a new world tour featuring Willow Smith and Amaarae as special guests.

Advertisement

The tour kicks off Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and concludes Feb. 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Advertisement

As an actor, Glover is known for playing Troy Barnes on Community and for creating and starring on the FX series Atlanta. He most recently starred on the Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.