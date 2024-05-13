Advertisement
Music
May 13, 2024 / 11:17 AM

ACM Awards: Ashley McBryde, Randy Travis among presenters

By Annie Martin
Ashley McBryde will present an award at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 13 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music has announced presenters for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Ashley McBryde, Randy Travis, Little Big Town and Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron will present awards at the ACM Awards on Thursday.

Travis, who was left largely unable to speak or sing after a 2013 stroke, released a new song, "Where That Came From," earlier this month.

Other presenters include Alabama, Breland, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Carin León, Dion Pride, Rozene Pride, Schitt's Creek actor Noah Reid, retired football star Richard Sherman, Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson, and Clay Walker.

Reba McEntire will host the 59th annual ACM Awards at at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The show will stream Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video. A Prime membership is not required to watch live.

In addition, Amber Anderson, Kelly Sutton, Makho Ndlovu and Elaina D. Smith will host the official ACM Awards red carpet show, with Katie Neal to serve as a correspondent from the carpet. Megan Moroney will perform during the red carpet show, which will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel at 7 p.m.

Post Malone, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson were previously announced as performers.

Luke Combs leads this year's nominees with eight nominations, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nominations each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are all up for five awards.

The nominees for Entertainer of the Year are: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

