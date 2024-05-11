Dutch Eurovision contestant Joost Klein disqualified after intimidation complaint

May 11 (UPI) -- Dutch contestant Joost Klein has been disqualified ahead of Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest grand finals in Sweden.

"Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night's semi- final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest," the competition's website said.

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member," the message continued. "We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behavior at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the contest. In light of this, Joost Klein's behavior towards a team member is deemed in breach of contest rules."

The BBC said the 26-year-old artist's "pro-Europe techno anthem" "Europapa" had been among the favorites to win this year's contest.

Klein dedicated the song to his father, who died of cancer when the singer was 12.

This year's competition will proceed Saturday with 25 entrants.