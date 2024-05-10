Trending
Music
May 10, 2024 / 8:22 AM

Stray Kids release 'Lose My Breath' featuring Charlie Puth

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Lose My Breath" featuring American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on Friday.

The "Lose My Breath" video shows the members of Stray Kids convene in the city on a day of mysterious fireworks. Puth does not appear in the video.

Stray Kids also released a reaction video that shows the members watching the "Lose My Breath" music video for the first time.

The members comment on how the video has "sad but sexy" and "vintage" vibes.

Stray Kids announced "Lose My Breath" in April. The song marks the group's first release since the EP Rock-Star in November 2023.

Puth showed his support for Stray Kids after the boy band became the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala this week. Stray Kids wore custom Tommy Hilfiger outfits at the event.

"Lookin good boys," Puth wrote on Instagram.

Puth previously collaborated with K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook on the 2022 single "Left and Right." He also produced the song "Like That" for K-pop girl group BabyMonster.

