Music
May 10, 2024 / 9:39 AM

RM of BTS releases 'Come Back to Me' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
RM released "Come Back to Me," a new song featuring a music video directed by "Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
RM released "Come Back to Me," a new song featuring a music video directed by "Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is back with new music.

The K-pop star and member of BTS released a single and music video for the solo song "Come Back to Me" on Friday.

The "Come Back to Me" video is written, directed and produced by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin.

The video opens with RM alone at a house party and shows him fighting with a lover. The singer later seems to find his way with a new love, played by Pachinko actress Kim Min-ha, before the camera zooms out to show a maze of possibilities.

"Come Back to Me" appears on RM's forthcoming second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

The song delves "into the paradoxical desire to venture into new territories while longing to remain content in the present," according to a press release.

RM will release Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24. The album is his follow-up to Indigo, released in December 2022.

BigHit Music previously said Right Place, Wrong Person will feature 11 tracks and capture "some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in."

As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022.

