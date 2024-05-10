Trending
Music
May 10, 2024

Laufey performs 'Goddess' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin

May 10 (UPI) -- Laufey took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter, 25, performed her song "Goddess" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

"Goddess" is the lead single from Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, the deluxe edition of Laufey's album Bewitched.

The singer released The Goddess Edition on April 26. The album features three other new tracks: "Bored," "Trouble" and a cover of "It Could Happen to You."

"Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is officially out now. So happy to finally share this new edition of an album that has changed my life," Laufey wrote on Instagram in April. "These past few months have been a whirlwind of excitement and joy and I am so grateful to all of you for listening and coming to see me on tour."

Laufey released the original version of Bewitched in September 2023. The album won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards in February.

Laufey will promote Bewitched with a tour of Asia and Australia that begins Aug. 17 in Tokyo.

The singer attended her first Met Gala this week, wearing a pink Prabal Gurung gown with an embroidered veil.

