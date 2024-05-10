1 of 3 | Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Gimme a Light," a new song from her album "Y2K." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Ice Spice is back with new music. The 24-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Gimme a Light" on Friday. Advertisement

"Gimme a Light" samples the 2001 single "Gimme the Light" by Jamaican recording artist Sean Paul.

The music video shows Ice Spice smoke and dance on her to way to a club.

Gimmie A Light!!!!!!!! FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/3yiVqaYzxJ— ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) May 8, 2024

"Gimme a Light" is the first official single to debut from Ice Spice's forthcoming debut album, Y2K. The album is slated for release in November.

The rapper said in an interview with Today in February that Y2K is "definitely" an album in the drill music genre.

"It's definitely gonna be a drill album," she said. "But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven't really been heard on much, so I'm excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs."

Ice Spice released her debut EP, Like..?, in January 2023 and has since released "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj and Aqua for the Barbie movie and other songs.

Advertisement