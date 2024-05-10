Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 10, 2024 / 11:44 AM

Ice Spice releases 'Gimme a Light,' new single sampling Sean Paul

By Annie Martin
Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Gimme a Light," a new song from her album "Y2K." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Gimme a Light," a new song from her album "Y2K." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Ice Spice is back with new music.

The 24-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Gimme a Light" on Friday.

Advertisement

"Gimme a Light" samples the 2001 single "Gimme the Light" by Jamaican recording artist Sean Paul.

The music video shows Ice Spice smoke and dance on her to way to a club.

"Gimme a Light" is the first official single to debut from Ice Spice's forthcoming debut album, Y2K. The album is slated for release in November.

The rapper said in an interview with Today in February that Y2K is "definitely" an album in the drill music genre.

"It's definitely gonna be a drill album," she said. "But I have a lot of different sounding beats that I haven't really been heard on much, so I'm excited for those more than anything. I really want to know what my fans think about these new-sounding songs."

Ice Spice released her debut EP, Like..?, in January 2023 and has since released "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj and Aqua for the Barbie movie and other songs.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Avril Lavigne to release greatest hits album in June
Music // 26 minutes ago
Avril Lavigne to release greatest hits album in June
May 10 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne announced a greatest hits album ahead of the start of her greatest hits tour.
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Boa' single, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Boa' single, music video
May 10 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released a single and an arcade-themed music video for the song "Boa."
Laufey performs 'Goddess' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Laufey performs 'Goddess' on 'Tonight Show'
May 10 (UPI) -- Laufey performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of her deluxe album "Bewitched: The Goddess Edition."
RM of BTS releases 'Come Back to Me' ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
RM of BTS releases 'Come Back to Me' ahead of new album
May 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released "Come Back to Me," a new song featuring a music video directed by "Beef" creator Lee Sung Jin.
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen team up on song 'I Had Some Help'
Music // 3 hours ago
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen team up on song 'I Had Some Help'
May 10 (UPI) -- Post Malone and Morgan Wallen released a single and music video for the song "I Had Some Help."
Stray Kids release 'Lose My Breath' featuring Charlie Puth
Music // 4 hours ago
Stray Kids release 'Lose My Breath' featuring Charlie Puth
May 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a single and music video for "Lose My Breath," a new song featuring Charlie Puth.
Seventeen makes a splash in 'Lalali' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen makes a splash in 'Lalali' music video
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a music video for "Lalali," a song from its greatest hits album, "17 is Right Here."
Gracie Abrams performs, praises Taylor Swift on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Gracie Abrams performs, praises Taylor Swift on 'Tonight Show'
May 9 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams performed her song "Risk" and discussed opening for Taylor Swift on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
NCT Dream announces 'The Dream Show 3' world tour dates
Music // 1 day ago
NCT Dream announces 'The Dream Show 3' world tour dates
May 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream will perform in Latin America, Europe and the United States on its "The Dream Show 3: Dream()Scape" world tour.
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' concert special coming to HBO in May
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' concert special coming to HBO in May
May 8 (UPI) -- "Gaga Chromatica Ball," a concert special starring Lady Gaga, will premiere on HBO and Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hailey Bieber pregnant with first child
Hailey Bieber pregnant with first child
'Bride' reminded Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove of 'Blue Lagoon,' 'iCarly'
'Bride' reminded Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove of 'Blue Lagoon,' 'iCarly'
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Famous birthdays for May 10: Kenan Thompson, Helio Castroneves
Famous birthdays for May 10: Kenan Thompson, Helio Castroneves
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' to open in theaters in 2026
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement