Avril Lavigne to release greatest hits album in June

May 10 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne will release a greatest hits album in June. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter announced the album Friday ahead of the start of her greatest hits tour. Advertisement

Lavigne will release the album Greatest Hits on June 21.

"Can't do a greatest hits tour without a greatest hits album!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Greatest Hits will feature the singles "Sk8er Boi," "Complicated," "I'm a Mess" featuring Yungblud, "Head Above Water" and 16 other tracks.

The full track list is as follows:

1. "Sk8er Boi"

2. "Girlfriend"

3. "What the Hell"

4. "Complicated"

5. "Don't Tell Me"

6. "I'm a Mess" featuring Yungblud

7. "He Wasn't"

8. "Losing Grip"

9. "My Happy Ending"

10. "Bite Me"

11. "Nobody's Home"

12. "I'm with You"

13. "When You're Gone"

14. "Bois Lie" featuring Machine Gun Kelly

15. "Smile"

16. "Love It When You Hate Me" featuring Blackbear

17. "Rock n Roll"

18. "Here's to Never Growing Up"

19. "Keep Holding On"

20. "Head Above Water"

Lavigne announced her greatest hits tour in January. The North American leg kicks off May 22 in Vancouver, Canada, and concludes Sept. 16 in Edmonton.

All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal and the Serpent, and Girlfriends will appear as special guests on select dates.

Lavigne released her debut album, Let Go, in June 2002. Her most recent album, Love Sux, was released in 2022.