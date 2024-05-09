Trending
May 9, 2024 / 11:35 AM

Gracie Abrams performs, praises Taylor Swift on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Gracie Abrams performed her song "Risk" and discussed opening for Taylor Swift on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gracie Abrams performed her song "Risk" and discussed opening for Taylor Swift on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter performed her song "Risk" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

"Risk" is the first single to debut from Abrams' forthcoming second studio album, The Secret of Us. She shared a single and music video for "Risk" last week.

Abrams will release The Secret of Us on June 21.

In the interview, Abrams discussed opening for Taylor Swift on the pop star's Eras tour, calling the experience "so beyond me."

"I mean, it was the craziest privilege," Abrams said. "We all love her dearly. It's a real master class to watch, to watch her do what she does."

"I felt like I was at college for this job," she added. "I watched every single one of her shows that I was lucky enough to open. I think we did 31, and I watched from every place possible in each stadium, just trying to pick up on how she's able to do what she does, and she's such a one-of-a-kind person, friend, artist, all the things."

Abrams praised Swift's ability to connect with her audience and "the relationship that they have with each other."

"It's really magical," she said. "To have been in their orbit for a summer was a crazy dream."

Abrams is known for the singles "I Miss You, I'm Sorry," "Unlearn" with Benny Blanco and "Everywhere, Everything" with Noah Kahan. She released her debut album, Good Riddance, in February 2023.

