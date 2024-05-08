Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' concert special coming to HBO in May

1 of 3 | "Gaga Chromatica Ball," a concert special starring Lady Gaga, will premiere on HBO and Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball concert special is coming to HBO in May. HBO announced in a press release Wednesday that the special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, will premiere May 25 at 8 p.m. EDT on HBO and also stream on Max. Advertisement

Gaga Chromatica Ball follows singer and actress Lady Gaga as she delivers a career-defining performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles during her 2022 Chromatica Ball tour.

The special captures Lady Gaga performing some of her biggest hits live, including "Stupid Love," "Bad Romance," "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Shallow" and "Rain on Me," in front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people.

"Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She's a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and Gaga Chromatica Ball puts her endless list of talents on full display. We're thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special," HBO programming EVP of late night and specials Nina Rosenstein said.

Paws up, Little Monsters. The HBO Original Concert Special GAGA CHROMATICA BALL premieres May 25 on @streamonmax. pic.twitter.com/v1hE6PNKDW— HBO (@HBO) May 8, 2024 Advertisement

Gaga Chromatica Ball is created, directed and produced by Lady Gaga.

The singer and actress will also star with Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

