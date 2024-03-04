Trending
March 4, 2024 / 10:17 AM

Pixies announce exit of bassist Paz Lechantin

By UPI Staff
Bassist Paz Lechantin is leaving the Pixies to work on her own projects. Screenshot courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
March 4 (UPI) -- The Pixies announced Monday that bassist Paz Lechantin will be leaving the band.

Lechantin was with the band since 2014. She performed on albums Head Carrier, Beneath the Eyrie and Doggerel.

She will be concentrating on other projects.

"We're grateful for Paz's many contributions, and wish her all the very best going forward," a post on the Pixies's Instagram said.

Emma Richardson will join the band -- which includes Black Francis, Joey Santiago and David Lovering -- on bass and make her worldwide touring debut Friday in Dublin during the Pixies' Bossanova x Trompe Le Monde European tour.

Lechantin replaced Kim Shattuck, known for her 1990s band The Muffs. Shattuck was with the Pixies briefly in 2013, after longtime bassist Kim Deal left that year to concentrate on her band The Breeders.

Shattuck died in 2019 after a two-year battle with ALS.

