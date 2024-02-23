Trending
Selena Gomez celebrates romance in 'Love On' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez released a single and music video for "Love On," her first song of 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Selena Gomez released a single and music video for "Love On," her first song of 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is back with new music.

The 31-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Love On" on Thursday.

In the "Love On" video, Gomez celebrates romance while surrounded by couples on the French coast.

The video is directed by French director Greg Ohrel and is "inspired by all the time Selena has spent in Paris last year," according to Gomez's music label, Interscope.

"Throughout the lyrics, Gomez emphasizes the romance of the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of sharing a new love," the label said.

Gomez teased the song Monday with a slideshow of photos from her recent trip to Paris.

"Love On" is Gomez's first song of 2024 and her first new single since "Single Soon," released in August 2023.

Gomez said on the SmartLess podcast in January that her next album may be her last.

Gomez has been linked to music producer Benny Blanco since December and attended the Golden Globe Awards with him in January. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram this month.

