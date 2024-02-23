Linkin Park announced the album "Papercuts," a career-spanning collection of singles from 2000 to 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Linkin Park has announced its first-ever greatest hits album. The rock band said Friday that it will release Papercuts, a career-spanning collection of singles from 2000 to 2023, in April.

Papercuts features 18 "essential anthems," including "Crawling," "In the End," One Step Closer" and "Numb."

The album will also feature the never-before-released track "Friendly Fire" and the fan-favorite rarity "QWERTY."

"Curating the tracks for Papercuts was a joy," vocalist Mike Shinoda said. "Each song in this collection is both a singular moment on our timeline and an evolving story that is as much ours as it is yours. From our first release 'One Step Closer' to the brand-new 'Friendly Fire,' this tracklist spans all our chapters so far. Thank you for being a part of our journey. We hope you enjoy Papercuts."

Linkin Park released "Friendly Fire" on Friday. The song was recorded during the 2017 sessions for the band's seventh album, One More Light, and features vocals from late singer Chester Bennington, who died that year.

"When we started looking for an unreleased track to include on our greatest hits collection, I was blown away by the power of the song, the power of the storytelling, the power of the vocal, the sonic landscape and I actually thought that it was closer than maybe we had realized at the time," guitarist Brad Delson said.

Papercuts is slated for release April 12.