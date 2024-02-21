Twice teased its music video for "One Spark," a single from its forthcoming EP, "With You-th." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "One Spark" on Wednesday. Advertisement

The "One Spark" teaser shows the members of Twice dancing on a white set and features close-up shots of each member.

Twice shared a first music video teaser for the song Tuesday that shows the members consoling and supporting a crying Dahyun.

"One Spark" is the second single from Twice's forthcoming EP, With You-th. The group will release the full EP and music video Friday.

With You-th also features the songs "I Got You," "Rush," "New New," "Bloom" and "You Get Me." Twice released a single and music video for "I Got You" this month.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.