Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new music video.
The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "One Spark" on Wednesday.
The "One Spark" teaser shows the members of Twice dancing on a white set and features close-up shots of each member.
Twice shared a first music video teaser for the song Tuesday that shows the members consoling and supporting a crying Dahyun.
"One Spark" is the second single from Twice's forthcoming EP, With You-th. The group will release the full EP and music video Friday.
With You-th also features the songs "I Got You," "Rush," "New New," "Bloom" and "You Get Me." Twice released a single and music video for "I Got You" this month.
Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.