Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 21, 2024 / 2:27 PM

Twice shares 'One Spark' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Twice teased its music video for "One Spark," a single from its forthcoming EP, "With You-th." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Twice teased its music video for "One Spark," a single from its forthcoming EP, "With You-th." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "One Spark" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "One Spark" teaser shows the members of Twice dancing on a white set and features close-up shots of each member.

Twice shared a first music video teaser for the song Tuesday that shows the members consoling and supporting a crying Dahyun.

"One Spark" is the second single from Twice's forthcoming EP, With You-th. The group will release the full EP and music video Friday.

With You-th also features the songs "I Got You," "Rush," "New New," "Bloom" and "You Get Me." Twice released a single and music video for "I Got You" this month.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kylie Cantrall releases 'Elastic' single
Music // 1 hour ago
Kylie Cantrall releases 'Elastic' single
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kylie Cantrall released the single "Elastic" on Wednesday. The pop song is about dating woes.
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez released a music video for "Rebound," a song from her album "This is Me...Now."
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Music // 1 day ago
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released the EP "The Winning" and a music video for the song "Shopper."
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the EP "Easy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Music // 2 days ago
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét and other artists will take the stage at Roots Picnic music festival.
J-Hope docuseries 'Hope on the Street' coming to Prime Video
Music // 2 days ago
J-Hope docuseries 'Hope on the Street' coming to Prime Video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope will release a new solo album and the docuseries "Hope on the Street" on Prime Video.
Singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to baby No. 4
Music // 2 days ago
Singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to baby No. 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Country singer Jessie James Decker announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her fourth child.
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The late country music Toby Keith's "35 Biggest Hits" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
IU wants to float away in 'Holssi' music video
Music // 5 days ago
IU wants to float away in 'Holssi' music video
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released a music video for "Holssi," a song from her forthcoming EP, "The Winning."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement