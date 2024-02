Kylie Cantrall's latest song in "Elastic." Photo courtesy of Irvin Rivera and Jill Fritzo PR

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kylie Cantrall released the single "Elastic" on Wednesday. The song follows her EP 10 Minute Songs from last year. In "Elastic," Cantrall sings about how she tries to accommodate an unreliable partner. "You must think I'm elastic," Cantrall sings. "I'm bending backwards, so flexible, I'm making it work." Advertisement

Cantrall spoke to UPI last year when she joined the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Cantrall was anticipating her EP then.

She described her music as "very fun and confident, girl power, danceable for sure."

Cantrall also directed an "Elastic" music video with Mary Mason. Cantrall has another EP planned for a summer release.

Cantrall will return to Disney in Descendants: The Rise of Red. She will play Red.