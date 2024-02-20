Trending
Feb. 20, 2024 / 1:02 PM

IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video

By Annie Martin

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is back with new music.

The K-pop star released the EP The Winning and a music video for the song "Shopper" on Tuesday.

The "Shopper" video opens with a narrator recounting the story of an "extraordinary" shop filled with powerful items that would only unlock to their rightful owners.

IU plays a thief who steals the items from a midnight auction at a theater. She and another guest take off on a cross-country road trip to deliver the items to the store.

The Winning also features the songs "Holssi," "Shh..," "Love Wins All" and "I Stan U." IU released a music video for "Holssi" last week.

The Winning marks IU's first EP since Pieces in December 2021.

In addition to her new music, IU will star in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

