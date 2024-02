1 of 6 | Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, have welcomed their fourth child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Country singer Jessie James Decker announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her fourth child. "Our beautiful boy is here. Denver Calloway Decker 8.72/9/24," Decker posted on Instagram Sunday, along with a photo of her cradling her newborn in a hospital bed with her husband, pro football player Eric Decker, by their side. Advertisement

The couple married in 2013 and are also the parents of Vivianne Rose, 9, Eric Thomas, 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5.

Jessie James Decker announced on social media in August that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

She is a former Dancing with the Stars contestant, and she and her family starred on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, which concluded in 2017.

She released her most recent single, "Grow Young with You," in 2022.