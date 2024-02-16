Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star released a video for the song "Holssi" on Friday.

The "Holssi" video shows IU push a shopping cart through the streets and explode at one point into dandelion fluff. She is joined by backup dancers who float up into the sky.

In the description for the video, IU shared how she believed in her twenties that she "was a flower that would bloom when the time came" and now aspires in her thirties "to live like a single spore, gracefully swaying in the sky."

"Like a tireless shopper strolling aimlessly without a destination, I want to wander around, putting the various options displayed throughout my world in my cart," she said.

"Holssi" appears on IU's forthcoming EP, The Winning, set for release Feb. 20.

The Winning also features the songs "Shh," "Love Wins All," "I Stan U" and "Shopper." The album will mark IU's first EP since Pieces in December 2021.