Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is teasing her new music video.

The K-pop star released a preview of her video for the song "Holssi" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "Holssi" teaser opens with a shot of IU standing with a shopping cart in the street. The singer performs a line from the song before falling backwards and exploding into dandelion fluff.

IU will release the full music video Friday.

"Holssi" appears on IU's forthcoming EP, The Winning. The mini album is slated for release Feb. 20.

The Winning also features the songs "Shh..," "Love Wins All," "I Stan U" and "Shopper," which IU released a music video teaser for Tuesday.

The Winning will mark IU's first release since the EP Pieces in December 2021.