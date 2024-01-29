Jan. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album 2 and a music video for the song "Super Lady" on Monday.

The "Super Lady" video shows the members of (G)I-dle wearing uniforms and Cruella de Vil-inspired outfits as they sing about female empowerment.

(G)I-dle also shared a special performance video for "Super Lady" that shows the members performing on stage.

2 also features the songs "Revenge," "Doll," "Vision," "7 Days," "Fate," "Rollie" and "Wife."

The album is (G)I-dle's second full-length album after I Never Die, released in 2022.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua.