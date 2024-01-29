Trending
Music
Jan. 29, 2024

Jennifer Lopez releases 'Can't Get Enough' remix, video featuring Latto

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez released a "Can't Get Enough" remix featuring Latto and an accompanying music video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennifer Lopez released a "Can't Get Enough" remix featuring Latto and an accompanying music video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Latto on a remix of "Can't Get Enough."

The 54-year-old singer and actress released a remix of the song and an accompanying music video Monday.

The "Can't Get Enough" remix video opens with a gaggle of reporters asking Lopez what matters most to her. The star responds with a simple, "Love."

Lopez teased the remix Thursday with a video of herself and Latto singing together.

Lopez released the original version of "Can't Get Enough" on Jan. 12. The song appears on her forthcoming album, This is Me... Now.

Lopez will release This is Me...Now on Feb. 16. The singer will also star in an accompanying narrative film, This is Me... Now: A Love Story, which premieres the same day on Prime Video.

In addition, Lopez will perform as the musical guest Saturday on Saturday Night Live.

