Jan. 29, 2024 / 11:33 AM

Heart announces 'Royal Flush' tour with Cheap Trick

By Annie Martin
Heart will perform across North America and Europe on the "Royal Flush" tour featuring Cheap Trick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Heart will perform across North America and Europe on the "Royal Flush" tour featuring Cheap Trick. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Heart is going on tour in 2024.

On Monday, the rock band announced the Royal Flush tour featuring special guest Cheap Trick.

Royal Flush will see Heart perform across North America and Europe. The tour kicks off April 20 in Greenville, S.C., and concludes Sept. 22 in Morrison, Colo.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"Excited to announce the Royal Flush Tour 2024 with special guests Cheap Trick!" Heart wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait."

Heart is known for such singles as "Magic Man," "Crazy on You" and "Barracuda" and released its 16th album, Beautiful Broken, in 2016.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

