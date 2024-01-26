Trending
Music
Jan. 26, 2024 / 11:23 AM

(G)I-dle shares 'Super Lady' dance practice video teaser

By Annie Martin

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is teasing its new single.

The K-pop stars released a preview of its dance practice video for the song "Super Lady" on Friday.

The new video shows the members of (G)I-dle perform the "Super Lady" choreography with dancer and choreographer Kirsten Dodgen.

(G)I-dle said the full dance practice video is "coming soon."

"Super Lady" appears on (G)I-dle's forthcoming album, 2. The group shared teasers for the song's music video this week.

(G)I-dle previously shared a highlight medley and an album trailer for 2.

2 will mark (G)I-dle's second full-length album after I Never Die (2022). The group consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua.

