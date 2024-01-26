Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Hiss,' first single of 2024

1 of 5 | Megan Thee Stallion released "Hiss," a new single from her forthcoming third studio album. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion is back with new music. The singer and rapper released the single "Hiss" on Friday.

"Hiss" is Megan Thee Stallion's first single of 2024.

The song is the second single to debut from her forthcoming third studio album, following "Cobra."

Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for "Cobra" in November that explores her mental health struggles and has a theme of shedding the past.

Megan Thee Stallion released her second album, Traumazine, in August 2022.

The rapper recently collaborated with singer and Mean Girls actress Reneé Rapp on the song "Not My Fault" for the Mean Girls musical film.