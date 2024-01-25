Trending
(G)I-dle takes the stage in 'Super Lady' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Thursday of their music video for the song "Super Lady."

The "Super Lady" teaser shows the members of (G)I-dle take the stage while wearing sparkling, military uniform-inspired outfits.

(G)I-dle shared a first teaser Wednesday that shows the members standing on platforms above the stage.

"Super Lady" appears on (G)I-dle's forthcoming album, 2. The group will release the album and the full "Super Lady" music video Monday.

(G)I-dle previously shared a highlight medley and an album trailer for 2.

2 will mark (G)I-dle's second full-length album after its debut, I Never Die (2022).

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.

