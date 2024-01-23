Trending
Music
Jan. 23, 2024 / 1:55 PM

Twice shares 'With You-th' opening trailer

By Annie Martin
Twice released a new teaser for its forthcoming EP, "With You-th." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released an opening trailer for their forthcoming mini album, With You-th, on Tuesday.

The new teaser shows the members of Twice celebrate being together as they are seen dancing in space, watching fireworks at night, and lounging in a field of flowers.

"Being together feels so much more special," the group says.

Twice will release With You-th on Feb. 23.

The group will share the pre-release single "I Got You" on Feb. 2 ahead of the EP.

Twice shared a mood film for With You-th earlier this month. The EP will mark the group's first since Ready to Be, released in March 2023.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

