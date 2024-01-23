Trending
Music
Jan. 23, 2024 / 7:28 AM

Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years

By Karen Butler
Billy Joel speaks on his monthly concerts at MSG coming to an end next year at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1. The Grammy winner plans to release a new song next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Billy Joel speaks on his monthly concerts at MSG coming to an end next year at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1. The Grammy winner plans to release a new song next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel is releasing his first new pop song in 17 years.

"It's time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON. Brand new single coming February 1st," Joel posted on Instagram Monday.

The song can be pre-ordered at Billyjoel.com

A lyric video is expected to premiere on Joel's official YouTube channel the same day and the song will also be released on a limited edition vinyl record.

Freddy Wexler produced the song, which he wrote with Joel, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector.

The Grammy winner's website describes the new song as "a classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story."

Joel, 74, is known for hits like "Movin' Out," "Only the Good Die Young," "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl" and "We Didn't Start the Fire.

His last new songs -- "All My Life" and "Christmas in Fallujah" -- were released in 2007, and his most recent pop album was 1993's River of Dreams.

Joel is set to end his 10-year residency at New York's Madison Square Garden with a 150th performance show in July.

