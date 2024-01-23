The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'

The Killers will perform "Hot Fuss" at a Las Vegas residency show celebrating the album's 20th anniversary. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Killers will launch a Las Vegas residency show in August. On Tuesday, the rock band announced an eight-date residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The residency celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Killers' album Hot Fuss, which the band will perform in full at the shows.

"It's good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss," the Killers wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Here's the full list of dates for the Killers' residency show:

Aug. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

The Killers released Hot Fuss, their debut studio album, in June 2004. The album features the singles "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," "All These Things That I've Done" and "Smile Like You Mean It."

The Killers' most recent album, Pressure Machine, was released in August 2021.

The group will headline Governors Ball music festival in June.