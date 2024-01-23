Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 23, 2024 / 10:58 AM

The Killers announce Las Vegas residency celebrating 'Hot Fuss'

By Annie Martin
The Killers will perform "Hot Fuss" at a Las Vegas residency show celebrating the album's 20th anniversary. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
The Killers will perform "Hot Fuss" at a Las Vegas residency show celebrating the album's 20th anniversary. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Killers will launch a Las Vegas residency show in August.

On Tuesday, the rock band announced an eight-date residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Advertisement

The residency celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Killers' album Hot Fuss, which the band will perform in full at the shows.

"It's good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss," the Killers wrote on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Here's the full list of dates for the Killers' residency show:

Advertisement

Aug. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

The Killers released Hot Fuss, their debut studio album, in June 2004. The album features the singles "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," "All These Things That I've Done" and "Smile Like You Mean It."

The Killers' most recent album, Pressure Machine, was released in August 2021.

The group will headline Governors Ball music festival in June.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Music // 2 hours ago
Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A new docuseries called "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" will soon be streaming on Hulu.
Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years
Music // 3 hours ago
Billy Joel to release first new pop song in 17 years
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll icon Billy Joel is releasing his first new pop song in 17 years.
Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May
Music // 22 hours ago
Avril Lavigne to launch greatest hits tour in May
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne will perform on a greatest hits tour featuring All Time Low and Simple Plan.
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Music // 1 day ago
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Grand Ole Opry apologized after Elle King reportedly gave a "drunk" and "profane" performance during its Dolly Parton birthday tribute.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
BabyMonster's 'Batter Up' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 3 days ago
BabyMonster's 'Batter Up' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster had a first music video, "Batter Up," reach 200 million views on YouTube.
Green Day releases 'Saviors,' first album in four years
Music // 3 days ago
Green Day releases 'Saviors,' first album in four years
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Green Day released the album "Saviors" and a music video for the song "Bobby Sox."
Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' deluxe edition on her birthday
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' deluxe edition on her birthday
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released a deluxe version of her album "Rockstar" featuring nine new tracks.
(G)I-dle shares '2' album preview
Music // 4 days ago
(G)I-dle shares '2' album preview
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released a highlight medley for its forthcoming album, "2."
NCT Wish shares 'Wish for Our Wish' trailer ahead of debut
Music // 5 days ago
NCT Wish shares 'Wish for Our Wish' trailer ahead of debut
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- NCT Wish, a new subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser ahead of its debut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement