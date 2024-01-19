Trending
Music
Jan. 19, 2024

BabyMonster's 'Batter Up' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster is celebrating its first music video with 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars thanked fans on social media after their video for the song "Batter Up" reached the milestone Friday.

"BABYMONSTER Fans worldwide, thank you so much!" BabyMonster's agency, YG Entertainment, said.

"Batter Up" passed 100 million views on YouTube in December and is the fastest K-pop debut song to reach the milestone.

BabyMonster released the "Batter Up" music video Nov. 26 and a live performance video for the song in December.

BabyMonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.

