1 of 3 | Green Day released the album "Saviors" and a music video for the song "Bobby Sox." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Green Day is back with new music. The rock band released the album Saviors and a music video for the song "Bobby Sox" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Bobby Sox" video features home movie-style footage of Green Day performing at a house party.

Saviors marks Green Day's first album in four years. The album also features the singles "The American Dream is Killing Me," "Look Ma, No Brains!," "Dilemma" and "One Eyed Bastard."

Green Day will promote Saviors with a new tour featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 29.

"Let it up!! Saviors is out everywhere now. if you're not playing it loud, you're doing it wrong," Green Day wrote on Instagram. "Gonna be rocking the planet all 2024. can't wait to be playing these songs along with Dookie and American Idiot in full on The Saviors Tour!!!"

Green Day celebrated the release of Saviors with a concert Thursday at Irving Plaza in New York City. The band also recently performed in the NYC subway for a segment on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

