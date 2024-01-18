Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is teasing its new album.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their forthcoming album, 2, on Thursday.

The highlight medley features clips of the title track "Super Lady" and six other songs: "Revenge," "Doll," "Vision," "7Days," "I Hate Being in Pain" and "Rollie."

(G)I-dle shared a comeback trailer for the album last week.

The group will release 2 on Jan. 29.

2 will mark (G)I-dle's second full-length album after I Never Die (2022). The group most recently released the English-language EP Heat in October.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.