(여자)아이들 2nd Full Album [2] Concept Image : 0 2024.01.29. 18:00 (KST)#여자아이들 #GIDLE#Two pic.twitter.com/cfduCKh63L— (G)I-DLE·(여자)아이들 (@G_I_DLE) January 16, 2024
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is teasing its new album.
The K-pop stars released a preview of their forthcoming album, 2, on Thursday.
The highlight medley features clips of the title track "Super Lady" and six other songs: "Revenge," "Doll," "Vision," "7Days," "I Hate Being in Pain" and "Rollie."
(G)I-dle shared a comeback trailer for the album last week.
The group will release 2 on Jan. 29.
2 will mark (G)I-dle's second full-length album after I Never Die (2022). The group most recently released the English-language EP Heat in October.
(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.