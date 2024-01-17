Jan. 17 (UPI) -- NCT Wish is gearing up for its debut.

The boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser featuring the members Wednesday.

NCT Wish consists of Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya. The group is based in Tokyo.

The trailer is titled "Wish for Our Wish" and has a school theme. The members of NCT Wish are seen playing in the rain at school before driving out to a field, where they enjoy a game in the sun.

NCT Wish released a first single and music video, "Hands Up," in October and will make its official debut this year.

As a full group, NCT has 26 members. The group also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and DoJaeJung.