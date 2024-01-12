Trending
Music
Jan. 12, 2024

Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Friday of their music video for the song "Dash."

The "Dash" teaser shows the members of Nmixx break through the walls of a concrete building.

"Dash" is the second single to be announced from Nmixx's forthcoming album, Fe3O4: Break. The group will release the album and the full "Dash" music video Monday.

Fe3O4: Break also features the songs "Fe3O4: Break," "XOXO," "Passionfruit," "Boom," "Run for Roses" and "Soñar (Breaker)," which were teased in an a cappella highlight medley this week.

Nmixx released a single and music video for "Soñar (Breaker)" in December.

FE3O4: Break will mark Nmixx's second full-length album after Expérgo, released in March.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group made its debut in 2021.

