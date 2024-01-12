1 of 5 | Lil Nas X released a single and music video for the song "J Christ." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is back with new music. The 24-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "J Christ" on Friday. Advertisement

The "J Christ" video features religious and biblical-inspired imagery, including Lil Nas X being crucified and building an ark to weather a great flood.

In addition, Lil Nas X is seen 1v1ing the devil in basketball in a gladiator-style arena.

Lil Nas X had announced "J Christ" on Monday.

"My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time!" he wrote on Instagram.

"J Christ" marks Lil Nas X's first single in two years, since "Star Walkin" in 2022.

The singer released his debut studio album, Montero, in 2021.

Lil Nas X recently appeared in Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary following his first global tour.