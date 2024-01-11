Trending
(G)I-dle shares '2' album trailer

By Annie Martin

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is teasing its new album.

The K-pop stars released a comeback trailer for its forthcoming album, 2, on Thursday.

The teaser, titled "A Reminder: (G)I-dle," shows the members performing precise movements while wearing matching black outfits in the sand.

(G)I-dle announced the album alongside a logo teaser Sunday.

(G)I-dle will release 2 on Jan. 29.

The album will be the group's first full-length release since its debut album, I Never Die (2022). (G)I-dle most recently released the English-language EP Heat in October.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.

