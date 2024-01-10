Jan. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released an a cappella highlight medley for the mini album, FE3O4: Break, on Wednesday.

In the album preview, the members of Nmixx perform a cappella versions of the EP's tracks.

FE3O4: Break features the songs "FE3O4: Break," "XOXO," "Passionfruit," "Boom," "Run for Roses," "Soñar (Breaker)" and "Dash."

Nmixx released a single and music video for "Soñar (Breaker)" in December.

The group later released a performance video for the song.

Nmixx will release FE3O4: Break on Monday. The EP will be the group's second after Expérgo, released in March.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group made its debut in 2021.