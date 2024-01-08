Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 8, 2024 / 1:32 PM

Itzy releases new album, 'Untouchable' music video

By Annie Martin
Itzy released the album "Born to Be" and a video for the song "Untouchable." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Itzy released the album "Born to Be" and a video for the song "Untouchable." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album Born to Be and a music video for the song "Untouchable" on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Untouchable" video opens with the members of Itzy surrounded by futuristic soldiers holding riot shields. The video ends with the group blasting through the wall of soldiers in a big explosion.

Untouchable also features the songs "Born to Be," "Mr. Vampire," "Dynamite" and "Escalator," along with the solo tracks "Crown On My Head" (Yeji), "Blossom" (Lia), "Run Away" (Ryujin), "Mine" (Chaeryeong) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

Itzy previously released music videos for "Yet, But," "Run Away" and "Crown On My Head."

Untouchable marks Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love (2021).

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Twice teases new single 'I Got You'
Music // 3 days ago
Twice teases new single 'I Got You'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice shared a clip of "I Got You," the pre-release single from its EP "With You-th."
Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer among Grammy lifetime achievement honorees
Music // 3 days ago
Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer among Grammy lifetime achievement honorees
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight, N.W.A, Donna Summer and other artists will be honored at the Recording Academy Special Merit Awards Ceremony during Grammys week.
Green Day releases 'One Eyed Bastard' ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Green Day releases 'One Eyed Bastard' ahead of new album
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Green Day released "One Eyed Bastard," a new single from its album "Saviors."
Itzy dances on stage in 'Untouchable' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
Itzy dances on stage in 'Untouchable' music video teaser
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a new preview of its video for the song "Untouchable," a song from its album "Born to Be."
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Music // 4 days ago
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Modern English, Bow Wow Wow, Thomas Dolby, Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins and other new wave artists will perform on the Totally Tubular Festival tour.
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Music // 4 days ago
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Britney Spears denied she is working on a new album and said she has recently ghostwritten over 20 songs.
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Music // 4 days ago
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rage Against the Machine -- which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November -- has broken up and canceled its upcoming concert tour.
Itzy shares 'Untouchable' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Itzy shares 'Untouchable' music video teaser
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its video for "Untouchable," a single from its album "Born to Be."
Selena Gomez says next album may be her last
Music // 5 days ago
Selena Gomez says next album may be her last
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez discussed her future in music and acting on the "SmartLess" podcast.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey gives birth to first child, a son
'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey gives birth to first child, a son
Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession' win big
Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession' win big
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement