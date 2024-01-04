Trending
Music
Jan. 4, 2024 / 12:05 PM

Itzy dances on stage in 'Untouchable' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Itzy released a new preview of its video for the song "Untouchable," a song from its album "Born to Be." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Itzy released a new preview of its video for the song "Untouchable," a song from its album "Born to Be." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a second preview of its video for the song "Untouchable" on Thursday.

The "Untouchable" teaser shows the members of Itzy dance on a stage featuring red lights. The members wear coordinating all-black oufits.

Itzy shared a first teaser for "Untouchable" on Wednesday that shows the members dancing in a room with silver walls.

"Untouchable" is the lead single from Itzy's forthcoming album, Born to Be. The group will release the album Jan. 8.

Born to Be also features the songs "Born to Be," "Mr. Vampire," "Dynamite," "Escalator" and the solo tracks "Crown On My Head" (Yeji), "Blossom" (Lia), "Run Away" (Ryujin), "Mine" (Chaeryeong) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

Itzy teased its music video for "Mr. Vampire" last week and previously released music videos for "Yet, But," "Run Away" and "Crown On My Head."

Born to Be will mark Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love in 2021.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

