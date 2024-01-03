Trending
Music
Jan. 3, 2024 / 2:18 PM

Itzy shares 'Untouchable' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Itzy released a preview of its video for "Untouchable," a single from its album "Born to Be." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Itzy released a preview of its video for "Untouchable," a single from its album "Born to Be." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a teaser of their video for the song "Untouchable" on Wednesday.

The "Untouchable" teaser shows the members of Itzy dancing while wearing coordinating all-black outfits.

"Untouchable" is the lead single from Itzy's forthcoming album, Born to Be. The group will release the album Jan. 8.

Born to Be also features the songs "Born to Be," "Mr. Vampire," "Dynamite," "Crown on My Head," "Blossom," "Run Away," "Mine," "Yet, But" and "Escalator."

Itzy teased its music video for "Mr. Vampire" last week.

In addition, the group shared music videos for the solo songs "Yet, But," "Run Away" and "Crown On My Head."

Born to Be will mark Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love in 2021.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

