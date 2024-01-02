Trending
Music
Jan. 2, 2024 / 11:57 AM

Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP

By Annie Martin
Twice released a teaser for its forthcoming mini album, "With You-th." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Twice released a teaser for its forthcoming mini album, "With You-th." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a mood film for its forthcoming mini album, With You-th, on Tuesday.

The teaser shows the members of Twice smiling and spending time together outside on a sunny day. The group gives ethereal vibes with white flowing outfits.

Twice will release With You-th on Feb. 23.

The album will be preceded by the pre-release single "I Got You," set for release Feb. 2.

Twice announced its comeback in December. The group released its most recent EP, Ready to Be, in March 2023.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

