Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 28, 2023 / 11:53 AM

NCT 127 performs 'Be There for Me' in end of year video

By Annie Martin
NCT 127 performed its holiday single "Be There for Me" in an end of year stage video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
NCT 127 performed its holiday single "Be There for Me" in an end of year stage video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 has released a new performance video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, released an end of year stage video for its holiday single "Be There for Me" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The video shows the members of NCT 127 perform "Be There for Me" in an office decorated for the holidays. The group wears festive red, black and plaid outfits.

NCT 127 released a Christmas stage video for "Be There for Me" on Sunday that shows the members perform the song in a warehouse featuring a pile of gifts.

NCT 127 released a single and official music video for "Be There for Me" last week.

The song appears on NCT 127's single album of the same name, which also features the tracks "Home Alone" and "White Lie."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

As a full group, NCT released the album Golden Age in August.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Music // 6 minutes ago
Itzy shares 'Mr. Vampire' music video teaser
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its video for "Mr. Vampire," a song from the album "Born to Be."
SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single
Music // 21 hours ago
SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and SHINee member Minho will release the solo single "Stay for a Night" in January.
Ariana Grande teases new album in 2024: 'See you next year'
Music // 22 hours ago
Ariana Grande teases new album in 2024: 'See you next year'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande confirmed she will release her seventh studio album in 2024.
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Usher and H.E.R. released a music video for "Risk It All," their song for "The Color Purple" musical film.
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Music // 1 day ago
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Cher set U.K. chart records and entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her holiday single "DJ Play a Christmas Song."
TVXQ releases new album, 'Rebel' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TVXQ releases new album, 'Rebel' music video
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group TVXQ released the album "20&2" and a music video for the song "Rebel."
Itzy's Yuna lives in space in 'Yet, But' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy's Yuna lives in space in 'Yet, But' music video
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Itzy member Yuna released a music video for her solo song "Yet, But."
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child
Music // 2 days ago
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown announced on Christmas Day that they are expecting another child.
Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and music video for the holiday song "Be There for Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies at 86
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion: 'Forever and ever'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement