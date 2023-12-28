NCT 127 performed its holiday single "Be There for Me" in an end of year stage video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 has released a new performance video. The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, released an end of year stage video for its holiday single "Be There for Me" on Thursday. Advertisement

The video shows the members of NCT 127 perform "Be There for Me" in an office decorated for the holidays. The group wears festive red, black and plaid outfits.

NCT 127 released a Christmas stage video for "Be There for Me" on Sunday that shows the members perform the song in a warehouse featuring a pile of gifts.

NCT 127 released a single and official music video for "Be There for Me" last week.

The song appears on NCT 127's single album of the same name, which also features the tracks "Home Alone" and "White Lie."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

As a full group, NCT released the album Golden Age in August.