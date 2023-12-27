SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single

민호, 새 싱글 'Stay for a night' 2024년 1월 6일 낮 12시 발매! 민호의 담담한 보컬이 어우러진 감성적인 분위기의 곡... 작사에도 참여 MINHO's new single "Stay for a night" comes out on January 6th 12PM KST! The song is emotional with MINHO's calm voice... He participated in the... pic.twitter.com/MrTWph7meC— SHINee (@SHINee) December 27, 2023

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minho will release a new solo single in January.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, will release the song "Stay for a Night" on Jan. 6.

"Stay for a Night" is an R&B song featuring lo-fi style guitar riffs, rhythmic drums and a warm EP sound, along with Minho's calm vocals.

Minho co-wrote the song's lyrics, which convey the desire to reunite with a person who has always been by one's side.

"Stay for a Night" will mark Minho's first solo release since his debut solo EP, Chase, released in December 2022.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group released the EP Hard in June.