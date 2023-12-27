Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 27, 2023 / 2:20 PM

SHINee's Minho to release 'Stay for a Night' solo single

By Annie Martin

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Minho will release a new solo single in January.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, will release the song "Stay for a Night" on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

"Stay for a Night" is an R&B song featuring lo-fi style guitar riffs, rhythmic drums and a warm EP sound, along with Minho's calm vocals.

Minho co-wrote the song's lyrics, which convey the desire to reunite with a person who has always been by one's side.

"Stay for a Night" will mark Minho's first solo release since his debut solo EP, Chase, released in December 2022.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group released the EP Hard in June.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande teases new album in 2024: 'See you next year'
Music // 1 hour ago
Ariana Grande teases new album in 2024: 'See you next year'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande confirmed she will release her seventh studio album in 2024.
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Usher and H.E.R. released a music video for "Risk It All," their song for "The Color Purple" musical film.
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Music // 3 hours ago
Cher sets U.K. chart records, enters Hot 100 with 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Cher set U.K. chart records and entered the Billboard Hot 100 with her holiday single "DJ Play a Christmas Song."
TVXQ releases new album, 'Rebel' music video
Music // 1 day ago
TVXQ releases new album, 'Rebel' music video
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group TVXQ released the album "20&2" and a music video for the song "Rebel."
Itzy's Yuna lives in space in 'Yet, But' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy's Yuna lives in space in 'Yet, But' music video
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Itzy member Yuna released a music video for her solo song "Yet, But."
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child
Music // 1 day ago
Kane Brown, wife Katelyn expecting third child
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown announced on Christmas Day that they are expecting another child.
Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and music video for the holiday song "Be There for Me."
Jimin shows love for fans in 'Closer Than This' single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
Jimin shows love for fans in 'Closer Than This' single, music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jimin released "Closer Than This" as he prepares to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Itzy's Ryujin is ready to move on in 'Run Away' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Itzy's Ryujin is ready to move on in 'Run Away' music video
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ryujin, a member of K-pop group Itzy, released a video for the solo song "Run Away."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Usher, H.E.R. bare skin, emotion in 'Risk It All' music video
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement