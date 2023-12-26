Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo TVXQ is back with new music.

The K-pop duo, consisting of U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin, released the album 20&2 and a music video for the song "Rebel" on Tuesday.

The "Rebel" video shows Yunho and Changmin perform a choreographed dance routine as they sing about breaking the rules.

20&2 also features the songs "Down," "Rodeo," "Jungle," "Life's a Dance," "Fix It" featuring DinDin, "Take My Breath Away," "Promise," "The Way U Are" and "Starlight."

The album is the duo's first full-length Korean album since New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love (2018).

TVXQ was originally formed as a five-member group in 2003. The group is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its debut this year.