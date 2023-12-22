NCT 127 released a single and music video for the holiday song "Be There for Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with new music. The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, released a single and music video for the holiday song "Be There for Me" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Be There for Me" video shows the members of NCT 127 play Ping-Pong and other games during the holidays. The group then puts together an auction for handmade furniture meant to bring the family together.

"Be There for Me" appears on NCT 127's new single album of the same name, which also features the songs "Home Alone" and "White Lie."

NCT 127 teased "Be There for Me" in a "Home Together" video this week that spoofs a news report and cooking show.

NCT 127 released its most recent album, Fact Check, in October.

The group consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

As a full group, NCT released the album Golden Age in August.