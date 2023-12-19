Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yeji is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Itzy, released a video for the solo song "Crown on My Head" on Tuesday.

In the "Crown on My Head" video, Yeji gives off rock and roll vibes as she delivers the confident lyrics.

"Crown on My Head" will appear on Itzy's forthcoming album Born to Be. The group will release the album Jan. 8.

Born to Be features 9 other tracks, including the single "Untouchable" and the solo songs "Blossom" (Lia), "Run Away" (Ryujin) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

The album will mark Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love (2021). The group released the EP Kill My Doubt in July.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.