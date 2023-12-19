Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 19, 2023 / 1:43 PM

Itzy's Yeji shares 'Crown On My Head' music video

By Annie Martin

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yeji is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Itzy, released a video for the solo song "Crown on My Head" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the "Crown on My Head" video, Yeji gives off rock and roll vibes as she delivers the confident lyrics.

"Crown on My Head" will appear on Itzy's forthcoming album Born to Be. The group will release the album Jan. 8.

Born to Be features 9 other tracks, including the single "Untouchable" and the solo songs "Blossom" (Lia), "Run Away" (Ryujin) and "Yet, But" (Yuna).

The album will mark Itzy's first full-length Korean album since Crazy in Love (2021). The group released the EP Kill My Doubt in July.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister
Music // 5 hours ago
Celine Dion has lost control of muscles amid health battle, says sister
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Céline Dion can no longer control certain movements amid her struggle with stiff-person syndrome, her sister Claudette Dion said.
NCT 127 spoofs news report, cooking show in 'Home Together' video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 spoofs news report, cooking show in 'Home Together' video
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released "Home Together," a teaser for its holiday single "Be There for Me."
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Music // 2 days ago
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner has announced plans to release new music in 2024.
Ateez's 'The World EP.Fin: Will' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Ateez's 'The World EP.Fin: Will' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Korean boy band Ateez's "The World EP. Fin: Will" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Music // 4 days ago
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Cher called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after earning a new No. 1 single.
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Music // 4 days ago
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj gave an update on her docuseries following the release of her album "Pink Friday 2."
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Music // 4 days ago
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher.
Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion release 'Mean Girls' song 'Not My Fault'
Music // 4 days ago
Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion release 'Mean Girls' song 'Not My Fault'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released "Not My Fault," a song for the "Mean Girls" musical film.
Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'
Music // 4 days ago
Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish teased her third album and discussed the "Barbie" movie on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February
Music // 5 days ago
Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice will make its comeback with the pre-release single "I Got You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement