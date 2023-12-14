Trending
Dec. 14, 2023 / 2:03 PM

Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February

By Annie Martin
Twice will make its comeback with the pre-release single "I Got You." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has announced its comeback.

The K-pop stars will release the single "I Got You" on Feb. 2.

Twice shared the news alongside promo art for the song that appears to show out-of-focus flowers.

"I Got You" is the pre-release single from Twice's next EP or album.

The group released the EP Ready to Be in March, which features the singles "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Set Me Free."

Twice released "Heart Shaker (Galactika Holiday Remix)," a holiday remix of its song "Heart Shaker," in November as an early holiday gift to fans.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

