Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with a new video.

The K-pop stars released a performance video for their song "Soñar (Breaker)" on Wednesday.

The video shows the members of Nmixx perform the song's choreography in the desert and in front of a pink background.

Nmixx released a single and music video for "Soñar (Breaker)" last week.

"Soñar (Breaker)" is the pre-release single from Nmixx's forthcoming EP, Fe3O4: Break. The group will release the full album Jan. 15.

Nmixx most recently released the single album A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream in July.

The group consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, and made its debut in 2021.