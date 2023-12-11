Dec. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the holiday song "Pink Christmas" on Monday.

The "Pink Christmas" video shows the members of Apink get festive as they celebrate the holidays together.

Apink announced "Pink Christmas" in November.

The song is Apink's first release since the EP Self in April.

Apink member Jung Eun-ji previously marked the holidays by releasing a cover of Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree."

Apink consists of Jung, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. The group made its debut in 2011.