Dec. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group BabyMonster has released a new video for its single "Batter Up."

The K-pop stars released a "school version" of its live performance video for the song Friday.

The new "Batter Up" video shows the members of BabyMonster perform the song's choreography while wearing school uniform-inspired outfits on a stage decorated like a classroom.

"Batter Up" is BabyMonster's debut single and was originally released Nov. 27 alongside the song's music video.

BabyMonster shared a "debut special" version of the "Batter Up" dance performance video Sunday.

BabyMonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group is signed to YG.