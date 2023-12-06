K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, shared a live performance video for her song "All for Nothing" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The video opens with a silhouette of Taeyeon performing the track. The camera then changes to fully show the singer performing in front of a stark white background.

"All for Nothing" appears on Taeyeon's EP To. X. The singer released the album and a music video for her song "To. X" last week.

To. X also features the songs "Melt Away," "Burn It Down," "Nightmare" and "Fabulous." The EP is Taeyeon's first solo release since her album INVU in February 2022.

Taeyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation, which also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. She is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.